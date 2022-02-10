Is Walker, Legacies new tonight on The CW, February 10, 2022?

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Is it going to be accompanied by its frequent timeslot companion in Legacies? As is often the case with these articles, there are a few different things to share and some stories to tease.

The first order of business here, though, is talking about the current schedule at hand. There is no new episode of either Walker or Legacies tonight. Due to the Winter Olympics the majority of major networks are keeping their programming off the air for the time being; The CW is no exception to that. You would think in theory that these shows would be coming back at the same time, but that is not actually the case. Walker is currently set to return on Thursday, March 3. Meanwhile, you’ll see Legacies find its way back on Thursday, February 24. Both still have a lot of stories left to tell this season, and there’s a lot of good stuff to get into here.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some of that! Take a look at the attached synopses…

Walker season 2 episode 10, “Nudge” – CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson). Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher (#210). Original airdate 3/3/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Legacies season 4 episode 10, “The Story of My Life” – TEAMWORK – Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them. Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise. Also starring Jenny Boyd, Chris Lee, and Leo Howard. The episode was directed by Jeffrey Hunt and written by Brett Matthews & Price Peterson (#406). Original airdate 2/24/2022.

