Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about the Station 19 spin-off to go along with it? If you haven’t heard the news yet, there’s a lot of exciting stuff coming around the corner, including an epic crossover event.

If you’re interested in learning a little more about said event, why not look at the trailer below? In this, you can get a pretty clear sense of everything that is coming up and also precisely what is at stake. Owen Hunt’s life is in grave danger after the SUV careened off the side of the cliff, and the firefighters of Station 19 will do everything they can in order to save him. Given that Ben and Owen in particular have been friends for a long time, he’s going to be especially invested in making sure he saves him at all costs.

Will they be successful? We’re optimistic, but nothing comes easy within this world. There are some other interesting wrinkles to all of this, as well — take, for example, what Owen asked of Cormac in the event he didn’t make it through.

There are a few other interesting nuggets in this trailer, as well, including the aftermath of Link seeing Amelia kiss Kai, and also a new Chief in the Seattle Fire Department who will bring with her a ton of different ideas.

Now, the bad news…

There is no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy on the air tonight and instead, you’re going to be stuck waiting until Thursday, February 24 to see this crossover play out. The reasoning for this is fairly simple, as the network is trying to avoid competition from the Winter Olympics. They want to get the best ratings that they possibly can here!

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see on this Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 crossover event?

Do you wish that it was on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Owen's fate is in Station 19's hands. On Feb 24, find out what happens next during the #GreysxStation19 Winter Crossover Event. pic.twitter.com/JXIGnmvkXI — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







