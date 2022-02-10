Power Book IV: Force series premiere sets new Starz record

Just in case you needed evidence that Starz is happy with the Power Book IV: Force premiere, we’ve got that for you and then some.

Today, the network revealed that the Joseph Sikora-led spin-off show launched to 3.3 million multiplatform views on Sunday, making it the most-watched series premiere in the history of the network. Multiplatform views includes live viewers plus also On-Demand/app views that same day. Odds are, this number will balloon outward thanks to those watching the show during the week. This premiere number topples the recent launches of both Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

What made the premiere of Force have such an impact? It likely begins and ends with the presence of one Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan. We’re talking here about an enormous star from the original show and a fan-favorite character. With Ghost, it was harder to get people on board because Tariq wasn’t altogether popular. Meanwhile, Raising Kanan was a prequel and the majority of the time, these can be harder sells.

The viewers for the Force premiere make it a foregone conclusion that the show will be back for another season, even if it hasn’t been renewed yet. We also feel like this will help to ease some concerns that there is such a thing as too much Power, given that this is the third spin-off on the air in the past year. There’s also the long-gestating Power Book V: Influence, which we haven’t heard much official news on in quite some time.

What do you think about the Power Book IV: Force series premiere ratings?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

