Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (day 16)

As we prepare for the latest Veto Ceremony in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house, let’s go ahead and pose the question: What’s going to happen next? Is there about to be more chaos coming in the house? It totally feels that way.

In the event you did not know, Shanna Moakler won the Power of Veto this week and because of that, she has a big decision to make. She wants to remove Carson Kressley from the block per many conversations, but she also isn’t telling Head of Household Miesha Tate that. She’s tried to play out a lot of scenarios of what would happen if it was Cynthia Bailey vs. Chris Kirkpatrick, or if it was Cynthia versus Todd Bridges. She’s mostly trying to make the decision that would save as many allies as possible. She’d probably be most okay with Todd leaving (remember that Chris Kattan seemingly quit the game yesterday), but she needs to understand that Miesha won’t just do what she wants.

Odds are, Miesha is going to put up Kirkpatrick if Shanna decides to go ahead and pull a move like this. She’s not the sort of person who will appreciated being left out of the loop, and then a real battle will begin as to who stays. The case to keep Chris is that you may want a bigger competition player to go against Miesha, and he’s at least shown he can win one. Moving forward, we imagine most of the house could be against Miesha and Todrick Hall — Lamar Odom already has had conversations suggesting he’s flipped, while Todd is a little more ambiguous for the time being.

All in all, we’re being set up for what could be a really interesting next few days within the house. Prepare for that accordingly!

