Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15: First tease for episode #249

In the event that you did not know, Blue Bloods season 12 is going to feature the epic 250th episode as early as next month! We’ll have more about that in due time, so for the sake of this article let’s take a look at what’s coming up beforehand.

To be specific, let’s dive more into episode #249! This week, CBS confirmed that this is an installment that will premiere on Friday, March 4, and it carries with it the title of “Where We Stand.” This is a title that is VERY much in line with what we’ve seen from this show over the years — it’s all about people making some sort of moral stance and we could see that carry through across multiple storylines. Odds are, there will probably be some sort of key dilemma at the center of the show — after all, what will Blue Bloods be without that?

What this scheduling means is that there’s at least a chance that Blue Bloods will air the 250th episode on Friday, March 11 — if it doesn’t air at this point, we’re probably stuck waiting until April due to the NCAA Tournament. There are going to be a lot of episodes that air in April and May in general as we inch closer to the end of the season. Nothing is confirmed as of yet when it comes to the season 13 future but, at least for the time being, we’re pretty darn optimistic.

Also, go ahead and remember that Blue Bloods is going to be on a hiatus due to the Winter Olympics over the next couple of weeks. It will return on Friday, February 25 in its current timeslot.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 12 the rest of the way, or in the 250th episode?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







