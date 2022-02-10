Disenchantment part 5: is it renewed for new season at Netflix? Canceled?

Following the launch of part 4 on Netflix today, can you root for a Disenchantment part 5? Or, are we at the official end of the road?

Before we dive too much into any specific renewal/cancellation odds here, let’s go ahead and talk semantics. Technically, the episodes that came out today were the second half of a 20-episode season 2 order. For whatever reason, Netflix prefers to refer to these ten-episode batches as “parts.” Whatever. What matters is that after today’s episode launch, the future is relatively unclear.

So will there be more? We know that Matt Groening wants more, and we’ve seen zero indication as of right now that the streaming service will cancel the show. When you think about his overall success in between The Simpsons and also Futurama, it goes without saying that he knows his way around big-time hits. We also know that animation is always going to be a hot commodity at streaming services. It’s something that they can premiere at any time; not only that, but it’s not anywhere near as impacted by the global health crisis. We’ve had a continuous streaming of animated comedies even during the production shutdowns.

If we had to guess, we’d say that we’ll hear about the future of Disenchantment over the next few months; if the renewal comes around that point, it’s fair to guess that we’ll also see more episodes arrive in the first half of 2023. This is the sort of show that benefits heavily from getting new episodes on the air every year; it keeps people engaged! If you don’t have it around for some long period of time, that’s where you really start to run the risk a little bit of it going to the way of the dodo.

