Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 14 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we got an answer to that question, plus also a further look at what lies ahead.

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s kick things off here by going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, the family-comedy is off the air tonight. The same goes for the week after, as well. This is a series that remains MIA largely due to the presence of the Winter Olympics, and we’re going to be stuck waiting until Wednesday, February 23 to see what is next. We hope that season 9 episode 14 will be especially fun, and it seems to be on the surface! The title here is “The Steve Weekend,” and the synopsis below has some more insight on what lies ahead:

“The Steve Weekend” – When Erica and Geoff plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette party at the beach, Barry finds himself face-to-face with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends – causing him to spiral in his attempt to stand out during the festivities. Meanwhile, Adam decides to intervene when Lou takes over planning the wedding video, ultimately bringing the families together in an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One of the other interesting stories to fall over the next weeks has a little bit to do with the future of this season, but also a possible season 10. Are we nearing the end of the road? The departure of Jeff Garlin is causing the series to be in an interesting spot. There’s no denying that he was an enormous part of the series, just as there’s no denying that the writers will have to be creative in order to accommodate him being MIA.

