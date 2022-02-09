The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date talk: When’s it back on Disney+?

Following what we just saw in terms of The Book of Boba Fett, why not have another conversation on the subject of The Mandalorian season 3? There is, after all, quite a bit to get into here!

Let’s go ahead and start things off here with the following: There is nothing 100% official at the moment. Yet, all indications are that it will premiere over the course of the holiday season. That makes sense when you consider that this is one of Disney+’s marquee timeslots. This is around the time that they launched Hawkeye, and the Boba Fett series itself started not all that long after it. We think that they want to have a Star Wars show of this nature on the air at least once per year, and the holidays are a time when they can generate a lot of buzz and conversation.

Based on the events of The Book of Boba Fett finale, it definitely does feel like the stage is set for more of Mando and Grogu’s adventures. The big question we have story-wise is one of evolution. What was the point of the season 2 finale if, eventually, “Baby Yoda” was to go away from working with Luke and back to the Mandalorian? If we had to guess, it would be tied to the power of choice: We now see Grogu embracing more of a specific destiny and now, we see where the story could go from here.

The Mandalorian season 3 easily becomes now one of the most-anticipated series that Disney+ has to offer over the course of this calendar year. The first two seasons were largely beloved by fans and critics alike; in a way, you could argue that they were the most well-received product within the Star Wars universe of the past several years.

