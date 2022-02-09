Love, Victor season 3 to be final one at Hulu; get premiere date

There’s a mix of good and bad news to report today when it comes to Love, Victor season 3 on Hulu. So where should we start?

We don’t want to make anyone continually suffer, so let’s kick things off here with the bad news: This is going to be the final season at Hulu. We knew that a show like this (a spin-off from the move Love, Simon) was not going to last forever, but we certainly hoped it’d get at least a season 4! Regardless, we at least hope that this love story can have a happy ending.

For a few details on what the future could hold for Victor, check out the official synopsis:

“This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be … With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

Now for the premiere date

Hulu confirmed today that come Wednesday, June 15, you’re going to have a chance to see all eight episodes all at once. The streaming service tends to switch around how they roll shows out depending on which one it is. With it being the summer and the show having a younger audience, we understand why they’d choose a binge-watching model rather than releasing a single hour a week.

Beyond we’re still FAR away from the premiere airing, we think it’s fair to say that there will be a lot more in the way of coverage before too long. We’d estimate that a full trailer will come out at some point this spring, so keep your eyes peeled for more on that.

