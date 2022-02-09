Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: The latest nominations! (Day 14)

The world of Celebrity Big Brother 3 tends to move rather quickly! We had a Head of Household competition overnight and in the aftermath of that, nominations to be had today.

So what did HoH Miesha Tate decide to do this time around? It’s exactly what so many would’ve expected the moment she won the comp. Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley are on the block and if things stay that way, she’ll likely push for Carson to leave. He’s a bigger social and competition threat, and in nominating both of them she can fight to ensure one of them leaves. Chris Kattan could be an easy replacement nominee just because he’s such a dead fish in the game at this point. Nobody is threatened of him.

Is there still a small chance that Chris Kirkpatrick could be a replacement nominee? We wouldn’t rule anything out, especially since Todrick Hall is over him; yet, Miesha has been trying to get out Carson for a long time now and if she can’t get rid of him, going after his #1 ally seems like a smart, easy move. It eliminates a duo who would for sure go after her.

If you are one of the other players, though, here is what you have to think about: Is this really the best move for your own future? There are a few different ways to think about this. There is value in keeping Carson and Cynthia in the game if you can in order to get rid of Chris Kattan. The SNL star isn’t going to win anything, and you can use Carson/Cynthia to make a run at Miesha. It may not happen but if you are someone in more or less the middle of the house, shouldn’t you consider that if the situation comes up?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right now

What do you think should happen this week within the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







