The Oval season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Get a Grip’

The Oval season 3 episode 17 is coming onto BET in one week’s time — how about a little more news all about it in advance?

Let’s start off here with the title: “Get a Grip.” This episode is going to be largely about Grip, at least in the sense of what Hunter is willing to do for him. Let’s just say that there’s potential for a LOT of chaos here, and we say that knowing full well that The Oval is a rather chaotic show. Hunter’s also got some big plans in regards to Sharon, and we also could see him

Below, you can check out the full The Oval season 3 episode 17 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Hunter promotes Grip after he provides him with another devious tool; Hunter presents Sharon with a proposition that she isn’t interested in taking, but he’s not giving up.

How are the ratings?

In a word, fantastic. So far, season 3 is averaging around 950,000 live viewers an episode, which is a rise of more than 10% from where it was during season 2. It’s also down just under 6% in the 18-49 demographic. This sort of retention for ANY show in the modern era is phenomenal, and something worth celebrating as we look more and more towards the future.

While nothing has been 100% confirmed at the moment when it comes to The Oval season 4, we still feel like it’s a foregone conclusion. So long as Tyler Perry and the rest of the cast is on board with making more episodes, we tend to think that this is going to happen. For now, let’s just settle in to what’s happening in the moment now — we’ll see some of where things come moving forward.

