Euphoria season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Can Rue recover?

After the emotional, heart-crushing episode this past weekend, Euphoria season 2 episode 6 could tell a story of recovery. Or, at the very least attempted recovery. We know at this point there’s no guarantee of anything; sobriety is difficult, and that’s even more so for someone like Rue. Just consider her history, let alone the number of bad influences that exist around the friend group.

Let’s start here with the title: “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood.” We’ve seen a lot of episodes tie to philosophy or literature; however, this particular reference is a little more unclear. It sounds like a combination of a Bob Ross painting and the underworld.

This week, HBO released the full synopsis for this episode — take a look below for some more information on that:

As relationships with mothers are tested, Rue tries to recover. Meanwhile, Lexi questions the possible backlash from her play, and Nate celebrates his newfound freedom.

Who else thinks that Nate “celebrating” his freedom is going to lead to negative consequences? This is a guy who’s had some pretty terrible influences over the course of his life. Cal’s also still out there, and we have to think he’s going to turn up at an inopportune time.

As for Rue, she has to be prepared that a lot of people aren’t going to trust her in the immediate future. We’re talking here about someone who has burned SO many bridges the past few weeks and tried to run from her problems rather than confront them. We’re going to continue to have SOME hope for her, but her struggle will probably last longer than this season. It could be there for however long Euphoria lasts.

