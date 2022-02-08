Is New Amsterdam new tonight? Are we going to get a chance to check out season 4 episode 15? We know the Olympics have caused complications, but will they with this show?

Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here: There is no new episode of the show tonight! Not only that, but there isn’t one next week, either. Given that we’ve had a chance in order to see so many new episodes so far this season, we can’t be altogether bitter about the break. New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 is going to be airing starting on Tuesday, February 22, and we already know that the title for it is “Two Doors.” What could this mean? We almost wonder if it symbolizes the different choices that await Max Goodwin and the rest of the staff — there are, after all, many roads that the show could go down.

For some more insight on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

02/22/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late. Reynolds and Dr. Fuentes fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery. Dr. Wilder asks Dr. Castries for help with a patient with terminal cancer. Iggy helps a father and son deal with vastly different views on a shared trauma. TV-14

So where is Helen within this episode? That’s a good question, since the character isn’t mentioned here. We know that Dr. Sharpe is going to be off in London, but whether the show focuses on her at all very-much remains to be seen.

Ultimately, we imagine that the big story of this episode will be the showdown between Max and Dr. Fuentes. At some point, we gotta believe we’ll see her unseated — that may just be our inner optimist speaking.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







