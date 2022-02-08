Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13: Will Carisi, Rollins go public?

We know that Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 13 is not airing until Thursday, February 24, just like we also know that it is the first episode to air after the return of the flagship show. Today, it was revealed that there’s going to a very personal component to this story, at least for the characters of Sonny Carisi and Amanda Rollins.

After years of waiting, we’ve finally made it to this point where these two are romantically intertwined. Yet, they also aren’t fully public about it just yet. Will this be the story that changes things? Is that something to look forward to? We’re at least excited to see more of what lies ahead here!

To get some more details on what the future holds, be sure to check out the full SVU season 23 episode 13 synopsis below:

02/24/2022 (09:05PM – 10:02PM) (Thursday) : A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public. TV-14

We do think that in due time, we’re going to have an opportunity to dive a little deeper into this relationship. It just makes sense that they would! We think having the two be public will be worthwhile in the end, even if there are questions about possible conflicts of interest and the like. We know that there’s also some big family stuff coming for the two moving forward, at least in terms of us getting to see Carisi’s mother! (Beverly D’Angelo of the Vacation franchise has already been cast as that character.)

Will there be a crossover with the original Law & Order?

Maybe eventually, but it’s not going to be something that we see right away. The top priority here seems to just be getting the mothership off the ground.

