Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Within this article we’re going to offer up an answer on that — also, dive more into what the future holds!

The first order of business, though, is making it clear as to whether or not the Winter Olympics are having an impact on this show and unfortunately, they are. You will not have a chance to see a new episode tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one until Tuesday, February 22. Like with most of their other shows the network is putting them on ice (pun intended) until the end of the Beijing Games. This is also when new episodes of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are going to come on the air.

So while there isn’t too much info out there about the next new episode of International, we can go ahead and share some info on the title. Based on all current indications, this installment will be called “One Point One Million Followers.” Does this mean that there’s a heavy social-media influence to this story? Quite possibly so. We could see a travel blogger being in danger and it’s up to the team to help them … but that’s just one theory. Our hope is by this time next week, we’ll at least have a synopsis for what’s coming up next — and maybe a synopsis will surface at some point right around then, as well.

In general, there is a lot to look forward to on the show the rest of the way, and that’s without mentioning our hopes for a season 2 renewal coming in the near future.

