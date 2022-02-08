Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 13 on the air sooner rather than later? Just like you would imagine, there are a handful of big things to get to within this piece!

So where do we begin? Well, the first order of business is getting the bad news out of the day: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be one the following week, either. Like so many other shows out there, the crime procedural (and the rest of its accompanying franchise) is going to be off the air until the end of the Olympics. There is more coming later this month, though, and as we move further into the season, there’s a good chance we could see some exciting character pairings come up! For more on that, here is what star Missy Peregrym had to say to TVLine:

“What we’ve been doing this season that’s really fun is mixing up the partnerships … You’ve had Maggie and Tiff, and I work with Scola in the last episode [we filmed]. We have such a fun cast, so it’s exciting to go to work. Zeeko [Zaki, who pays OA] and I know each other and we know what we’re going to do, but when you work with a different actor, it’s fun to see what they do.”

As we press onward this season, it’s our hope to still learn more about ALL of these characters. The writers have done a good job of making each episode have an impact, whether it be on a single agent or the team as a whole. Here’s to hoping that lasts.

