Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 spoilers: How Joe Hill returns, again!

Moving into Blue Bloods season 12, our hope was mostly that we’d see Will Hochman back for a couple of episodes as Joe Hill. Luckily, we’re getting that and then some!

According to a new report now from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see Hochman return for the show’s upcoming February 25 titled “Allegiance.” This marks his third appearance this season, and it’s going to be a chance to see a very different side of him. To be specific, we’re going to explore more of his romantic life.

The story for Joe this time around revolves him teaming up with Erin and Anthony after he overhears his date tampering with a witness. This could be a pretty fascinating story for Joe, and also a tough one. What if he really liked this date? Then, he’s in a position where he has to choose between a potential romantic future and then also doing what’s right by the letter of the law.

There’s also something important that comes with Joe Hill dating, at least in that it gives the show a youthful energy that it’s not getting in a lot of other places. Danny Reagan hasn’t fully gotten back out there since the death of his wife Linda. Meanwhile, we still think Erin and Jack have a future together and Jamie and Eddie are already together. With our main characters, there isn’t all that much room for romantic subplots, though we’ve made it clear over the years that it would be nice to see Frank in a relationship.

So could there be more episodes with Joe beyond this one? We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s clear that the writers are enjoying having him around.

