NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: Title for big Jimmy episode revealed

In case you had not heard the news before, NCIS season 19 episode 13 is going to air on CBS come February 28. It’s also going to be a huge episode for Brian Dietzen. Not only did the actor co-write the hour alongside Scott Williams, but it also is going to feature a big story for his character Jimmy Palmer.

Want more evidence of that? You’re going to see his daughter Victoria on-screen! Yesterday, Brian himself was kind enough to share a first-look photo behind the scenes.

New NCIS video! If you are curious to get our most-recent episode review for the show, we highly suggest that you check that out below. Once you’re done with that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll continue to share coverage of the series and we don’t want you to miss any of it.

Well, today we can add something new to the equation in the form of the episode’s title: “The Helpers.” What does that mean? Maybe Victoria helps Jimmy find more peace in his life, and this episode could be all about the people who help to fill a void — but that’s just our own speculation. It’s already been confirmed that Meredith Eaton will be back for this episode as Carol Wilson and it’s absolutely going to be a thrill to see her back on the show again.

Could this episode also set the stage for Jimmy’s romantic future? Personally, we’d like to see something in here suggesting that he’s ready to move forward after losing Breena last year. Yet, NCIS as a show does have a tendency to play things out slowly — don’t be shocked if that’s what happens here, even if there are signs that something could blossom between Jimmy and Jessica Knight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including a few other details for what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to this big Brian Dietzen episode of NCIS?

Share some of your thoughts now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back to the site for all sorts of other insight. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







