Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are like us, then you’re probably more than a little eager to get some more news on the show/the future right now.

Luckily, we are here to help with that! There’s going to be a new Jimmy Palmer episode coming this month, and it’s one where you will have a chance to see the character alongside his daughter. Following the death of Breena last season, it’s fair to say that Victoria is the most important person in his life. You can see a quick tease of Jimmy and his daughter at the bottom of this article, and it is courtesy of star Brian Dietzen’s Instagram.

Now, herein lies the bad news: You won’t have a chance to see this episode tonight. Unfortunately, NCIS season 19 is going to remain on hiatus until we get around to Monday, February 28 — CBS is not hurrying along the return of the show. Because of this, they won’t rush to share too many more details!

Given that Dietzen himself co-wrote this episode, we’re sure a lot of love was put into Jimmy’s storyline. He knows the character backwards and forwards at this point, and we’re hoping that down the road, there’s a chance for him to find happiness in every part of his life. We’d love for him to get a new love interest (hello, Jessica Knight?), but we don’t think the writers are going to rush that along. This is NCIS, after all; when was the last time they ever rushed anything?

What do you most want to see from Jimmy Palmer moving into NCIS season 19 episode 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

