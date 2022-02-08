Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive right into season 6 episode 6 in a matter of hours?

We know that there’s already a lot of demand for this installment, and for good reason! “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” was co-written by cast member Susan Kelechi Watson, and one of the real objectives here is to give us a substantial update on Beth’s life and a further look into her world. There are other stories going on here, as well, but we’ve got a pretty clear inkling of where most of the story will be focused on at the moment.

Now, we get to the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but the Beth episode is not going to air until Wednesday, February 22. There are only three weeks this season where there won’t be a new episodes — we’re in the midst of a two-week break now, and there will be another hiatus later on due to the State of the Union. Otherwise, there shouldn’t be any interruptions the rest of the way.

While the newly-released This Is Us synopsis for “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” synopsis doesn’t give too much away when it comes to the future, we’re very-much excited to dive into what both the story and Beth’s future are going to hold:

02/22/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job. TV-PG

