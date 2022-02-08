Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: What will the new HoH do?

The latest Head of Household Competition wrapped up late last night in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house — so what’s going to happen now?

Let’s start things off here with the most important order of business: Miesha Tate is, once again, the new Head of Household. She’s going to have the power to do whatever she wants in the game moving forward, and that more than likely means nominating Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley. She hasn’t talked too much what her plan will be, mostly because the competition ended last night. It involved a ski lift, and may have been that comp where people have to shed layers of clothing incredibly fast.

After it wrapped, Cynthia vocalized some of her frustration that Miesha was almost too good at the game and overqualified for some of these competitions. In a way we’d agree, but we have to remember that there are also some mental comps coming. That’s why it was so imperative to try to split her and Todrick Hall up during Chris Kirkpatrick’s HoH. Yet, he decided to go the safe route and get rid of Mirai.

If there is anything that can be done to save either Cynthia or Carson today, it would be trying to throw either Kirkpatrick or Shanna Moakler under the bus for some of their thinking in regards to Chris Kirkpatrick. Even still, that would be a stretch. Carson is a social threat, and we’ve seen him already win a competition.

We have no problem with Miesha dominating the game if she keeps playing hard — yet, this show is always best when there is adversity. We want to see her challenged at some point and maybe that will happen over the next couple of HoH cycles. Time will tell.

