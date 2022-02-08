The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Clayton, Genevieve, & Shanae’s ‘date’

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 6 on ABC next week, it’s pretty clear that Genevieve versus Shanae will be front and center. What’s also clear is that producers were eager to get every minute of screen time possible out of their biggest villain. Hence, the decision to leave tonight’s episode where you have to watch next week to learn the final outcome.

Personally, it feels like a sure thing that Shanae will be sent packing in this episode, mostly because there’s almost no justification for Clayton Echard to keep her around. So many of the women in the house are opposed to Shanae at this point and he keeps bringing her back, they could very well turn on him. One of them even made that clear back at the hotel! Clayton may not realize just how much is riding on this date — it’s not just about keeping Shanae or sending her home; it’s just as much about him trying to keep the trust of everyone else on this season.

In getting back to Shanae vs. Genevieve, does anyone else think that the edit is setting up Shanae’s exit at this point? She’s acting super-cocky that she will be fine aboard the boat at Niagara Falls, while Genevieve is the one acting nervous. The promo for next week made it clear that Shanae is willing to say and do anything/everything if that means throwing Genevieve under the bus in the process.

Oh, and the promo also circled back to the big incident at the end of the season: Clayton admits to being intimate with multiple women in front of them, and that leads to breakdowns, anger, and pretty much everything you could expect. We don’t know why he thought admitting to this was a good idea but clearly, it wasn’t.

