Celebrity Big Brother 3: Was Chris Kattan or Mirai Nagasu evicted?

Who was evicted on tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3? We knew that entering the episode, there was potential for a LOT of drama. There was talk about Chris Kirkpatrick trying to evict Todrick Hall, but it would take a number of events to make that happen.

When Shanna Moakler (one of his closest allies) won the Power of Veto, it definitely opened the door for something else to transpire. Yet, she opted not to use it. With that, Mirai Nagasu and Chris Kattan remained on the block, and one of them was going to be the second person evicted from the game. Even before the vote happened, it was clear that Mirai was likely a goner.

The irony here is that neither one of these players looked 100% eager to be a part of this craziness anymore. Neither one of them were super-huge fans going in (though Mirai clearly did some homework) and they may not have fully grasped what the experience would be like.

Chris Kattan basically used his speech to tell people to send him home instead of Mirai. Of course, there’s a difference between him saying that and then her actually staying in the game. She was still evicted by her fellow players. This has to be one of the cruelest twists out there, but we get it. If you are in the house, why would you evict someone who doesn’t want to be there? You have a perfectly good chance at Kattan self-evicting later on down the road. We almost felt like he was going to try to walk out of the house instead.

We do feel like Mirai had potential to do so much more in the game, but this experience was obviously tough on her. She was so much younger than a lot of the other players and from a completely different world. We just don’t think that she could relate much to any of them.

