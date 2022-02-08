Reacher season 2 renewal official at Amazon, just days after premiere!

Just a mere matter of days after the series premiere, Amazon is making one thing official: They have no plans to move away from Reacher.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that they are bringing back the Lee Child adaptation for another batch of episodes after the enormous success of the first eight episodes. Per a report from Deadline, the series emerged as one of the five most-watched shows ever both within the US and globally after its first 24 hours. That most likely speaks to the familiarity that is out there with the source material, plus also Amazon’s history with action-oriented programming. Thanks to shows like Jack Ryan and Hanna, there is already a familiarity with this sort of programming there.

In a statement, here is what Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke had to say:

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series … The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

So when will season 2 premiere? Odds are, you’ll be waiting a good while still. The early renewal means that Santora and the rest of the team can start to put together new episodes soon, and that they could film a little later this year. Our hope would be that new episodes will air early next year, though obviously there are a number of things that need to be considered with that and the virus could still have an impact on its own.

