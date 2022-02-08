Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? The wait for further news

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Are we going to be getting into some more news sooner rather than later? Just as you would expect, there is a lot to dive into within this piece.

So where should we begin? The best place may just be getting the bad news out of the way: There is, alas, still no installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but we’ll be waiting for a good while still for the show to come back. The idea at the moment seems to be to bringing the show back once Promised Land wraps up — it is currently airing in that 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot typically occupied by the Freddie Highmore drama.

Are you curious to learn a little more about what lies ahead? While there are no specifics out there as of yet, it feels fair to say that the doctors vs. Salen Morrison will be a key focus in the next part of the season, even if there is no 100% confirmation as to how it is going to go as of yet. We can’t imagine her being around forever, though, largely because so many of her policies are in complete contrast to what you would expect from a hospital designed to care for patients first. This needs to be thought of as an institution for healing, and not so much a corporation out to drive profits. Or, at the very least that’s the ideal way of thinking.

Just to help tide you over for the show’s eventual return, why not take a look below? You can see courtesy of Will Yun Lee’s Instagram an image of himself alongside Christina Chang. We imagine that both Dr. Park and Dr. Lim will have be roles in the Salen storyline, so keep your eyes peeled on that accordingly.

