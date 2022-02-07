Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Important season 1 dates

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? What sort of good stuff is there to look forward to? As you would imagine, we’ve got a few different things to talk through here.

First and foremost, let’s talk about the state of things as they currently are. There is no new episode on the show tonight. We’re in another week of what is a LONG hiatus for the series — the longest since it premiered back in the fall. It’s going to be back on Monday, February 28 but at the moment, we’re so far away from that date right now that we don’t have a lot of insight on what the next story will be.

Yet, we do think it’s important to map out at least a couple of important dates. The 28th is certainly a big one, but also look towards March 28, as well! That’s when you are going to see the crossover between this show and the flagship NCIS, which is one of the biggest events we’ve seen on this franchise in years. There’s some crazy stuff to think about on the crossover front: Over the years we’ve seen NCIS proper crossover with the Los Angeles, New Orleans, and now Hawaii versions of the show. Meanwhile, it’s also worth remembering that NCIS: Los Angeles previously crossed over with Scorpion and also Hawaii Five-0. By extention, every show that we’ve mentioned so far is technically ALSO canon to MacGyver and Magnum PI. Meanwhile, you have to remember that all of NCIS originated from JAG, so everything from JAG to Scorpion to Magnum PI is connected. Crazy right?

It goes without saying, but eventually we’d love to see Jane Tennant and Thomas Magnum meet — they film close by, so it feels like there’s a way to make this work.

