The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: The Shanae, Genevieve showdown!

Tonight on The Bachelor episode 5, you are going to see a showdown that is weeks in the making — at least from Shanae’s part.

From the moment she started stirring up some trouble in the house, it’s been clear that eventually, she would be thrown onto that two-on-one date. This is the same thing that we’ve seen so many villains be a part of in the past, and we tend to think producers wanted her around for that very reason. If Clayton does send her home on the two-on-one, it makes for a big moment that a LOT of people are going to talk about after the fact.

The preview below serves as a way to better hype that up, but also a chance to see how Shanae is going to handle the other side of TrophyGate: She’s going to offer a “heartfelt” apology to some of the other women complete with tears. She won’t mean a single word of it, and we think all of the women know that she doesn’t mean a single word of it. That’s not really what matters here in the end. It’s all about whether or not Clayton buys it and for now, we do think that he’s at least skeptical.

Did Clayton make a TOTAL mistake keeping Shanae this long? Absolutely; there’s no denying that. Yet, typically you don’t put someone on a two-on-one date unless you are seriously considering getting them off the show. We think he must be strongly thinking about whether or not she’s worth the trouble. Even before this date it’s possible that he had her in his top ten, but we’ve never believed that she was one of his top three favorites. If she was, she would’ve gotten some sort of one-on-one date by now.

Tonight on #TheBachelor, the infamous 2-on-1 makes its shocking return. 🌹 Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/EeP6czhqOP — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 7, 2022

