Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: What’s next after Zeke’s death?

We know already that a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is coming down the road, and there are going to be big changes coming with it. Take, for example, not having Lauren Baldwin or Ezekiel Cross as a part of this world anymore. Both of these characters are dead, and we feel like each one of them is going to cause some problems beyond the grave.

For now, everyone seems to be convinced that Lauren died in a car accident — yet, for how long is that going to last? We know that Effie is responsible for whatever transpired here. With Zeke, it’s more about whether Monet will learn that Lorenzo killed him; he didn’t mean to kill him (he thought he was Mecca), but it’s still the loss of her son nonetheless.

Watch our Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale review now! Take a look below to see everything that we had to say about this pivotal installment of the show. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage of this and also Power Book IV: Force coming up.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, show creator (and outgoing showrunner) Courtney Kemp made it clear that moving forward, there are some big mysteries that the story will dive into:

That’s a big mystery for Season 3 which is when will Monet know, will she know, how will she find out, what will she do when she finds out? And then in terms of Tariq’s story, he’s back in business with Monet, he’s been implicated in the murder of Mecca. Blanca is back to chase him so, they will be having the white whale going into season three. And Tariq is unaware entirely that Brayden, who he now trusts probably more than anybody else, and Effie helped conspire behind his back to harm Lauren. So, a lot of secrets will be revealed in Season 3 and relationships will be ruptured and shifted forever.

Kemp is still involved behind the scenes, though Brett Mahoney will be taking on the day-to-day showrunner role. There’s a LOT of great stuff coming, and hopefully season 3 will premiere a little later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







