Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 spoilers: Tony Danza to guest star

We’ve been waiting for some news on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 — why not present something on the guest-star front now?

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Tony Danza make an appearance on this particular episode of the CBS procedural, and he will be playing a key role in the Frank Reagan storyline. His character is that of Lt. Moretti, a lifelong cop and “devoted family man” who ends up being the victim of a drive-by shooting.

However, this story has a twist that makes it a little less cut-and-dry. It turns out that Moretti has hidden the truth from the NYPD that his son is involved in gang activity. Because of that, he’s put a LOT of people at risk, including himself. Frank’s going to have (wait for it) another delicate moral dilemma to take on within this episode!

The appearance of Danza (who was also a part of another show recently in The Good Cop) follows a trend of Blue Bloods casting big names as of late. Remember that earlier this year, we saw an appearance by Jimmy Buffett in two separate roles, plus also the return of Lyle Lovett for the first time in more than a season. Given that we still have a good many episodes to go this season, who’s to say who else could be stopping by? One of the other episodes coming up soon will be #250, and this could be a cause of great celebration. We also tend to think that’s a good reason for the producers to throw more familiar faces our way to help mark the occasion.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see from Tony Danza on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







