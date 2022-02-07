Euphoria season 2 episode 5: Zendaya on Rue’s addiction, deep pain

To say that Euphoria season 2 episode 5 was a fantastic one for Zendaya isn’t even doing it justice. She’s already won awards for playing Rue and yet, she may have earned even more over the course of this hour.

What did we see here? Think in terms of addiction, struggle, deep consequences, and the character on the run. There’s so much self-destruction right and she’s pushing so many people away. We want to believe there’s a realization that came throughout the hour of who she is and what she’s done, but addiction is not a journey from point A to point B all of the time. we can’t imagine that things are going to be either smooth or simple.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya broke down the extremely difficult episode to shoot, especially since it started in such a tough place and never relented at any point:

“We don’t ever leave Rue and what she’s dealing with. We’re with her the whole time. There’s not much internal dialogue, and unlike the other episodes where there’s always an opening, ours just kind of starts immediately with violence. We just jump right into it … And I think we always knew that that would take up an entire episode and thus, once you hit that point, you have to, after that, pick up the pieces of what happens from there, and where Rue goes.”

Like so many of us Zendaya does still have hope for the future of Rue, even if what she is going through right now is enormously painful. We don’t look at season 2 as this journey where she can come out of it clean; we see that more as the tale of the series. We’ve never envisioned Euphoria to be the sort of show that lasts eight seasons and even if she gets clean, she could always relapse.

Yet, we do cross our fingers that this show has a message of a brighter tomorrow. It doesn’t need to be any more bleak than it already is.

