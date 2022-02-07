Euphoria season 2 episode 6 spoilers: After Rue’s ‘intervention’…

As we prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 6 on HBO next week, we have to imagine that there is going to be a lot more pain — and also a lot more hurt.

Tonight’s episode featured Rue running from her problems, running from an intervention, and breaking hearts of so many people close to her. She doesn’t know if she can get clean, even if she wanted to. Instead, she found herself in a more and more isolated place before she ran. Those moments of her running were so difficult and painful to watch.

Now that we get into the home stretch of the season, the question now becomes whether or not Rue can get it all back. Is there a way for her to repair some of these relationships? We know that there’s going to be a LOT of obstacles, just as there are going to be obstacles for other bonds, as well. Take, for example, what’s going to happen right now with Cassie and Maddy. There’s so much betrayal and rage here and we don’t think anything will temper down there right away. Is Maddy young? Sure, and there will be chances for her to move forward and find happiness. She just may not be able to see the forest through the trees at the moment.

We know that the first four episodes of this season were a little more experimental in terms of their style and focus. Now, however, we’re at a point in the story where Euphoria is going to get more into its natural groove. Rue really is the center of this show and we think Sam Levinson will hone in on that a little bit more — while of course having these other characters exist around the periphery.

