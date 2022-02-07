Claws season 5: Why wasn’t it renewed at TNT?

Following tonight’s big series finale, why not have a discussion about Claws season 5? In particular, why are we not getting one?

The first thing that is worth noting here entering the episode tonight is that it was planned FAR in advance to be the ending. If you’ve watched the episode already, then you probably realize already that this was a pretty cut-and-dry conclusion. There isn’t much in here that leaves the door open for more, given that Desna and most of her crew are no longer in Palmetto. They learned something through their crazy, dangerous adventure, and that was to rely on each other and not so much the prospect of fame and fortune.

We suppose you could make an argument for a season 5 just based on the fact that most of the major characters are still alive, but this is where we remind you that Claws is not the sort of show that is meant to go on forever. Also, the majority of shows with a proper series finale don’t come back down the road. Sometimes, it’s important to have that feeling of satisfaction when you reach the end of something; that is exactly what we’ve got here.

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we hope moving forward extends somewhat beyond Claws itself. It’s more of our hope that TNT continues to stay in the scripted-content business. There was a time when the network was full of great dramas but over the past couple of years, they have really thinned the herd. While they’ve still got Snowpiercer, Claws is now over and a little later this year, we will say goodbye to Animal Kingdom as well. We may not want to do it, but it was also decided that season 6 would be the end a good while back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Claws right now

Are you sad that there is no Claws season 5 happening at TNT down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss out on any of them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







