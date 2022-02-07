Doctor Who season 14: Are there actual ratings concerns ahead?

At some point down the road, we’re going to get Doctor Who season 14 arrive on BBC One, even if there’s no clear hurry to make that happen. There are two more specials to air this year and whenever we do see the new season, it’s going to have a new Doctor — plus also the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner.

So is there anything to be concerned about when it comes to the future? Not so much, even in spite of whatever some of the silliness is out there in the internet. We know that there are people who worry about casting the new Doctor, and there also people constantly concerned over the ratings, even though they should be. Doctor Who is still generating more than four million viewers an episode, and that would be solid in the US, let alone the UK where there is a smaller population. The show is doing fine, especially since numbers often rise when a new Doctor makes their debut.

Speaking in a new interview with Doctor Who Magazine, show executive producer Matt Strevens downplayed much of the attention that is put on these numbers in the first place:

“What’s fascinating to me is the way Doctor Who viewing figures are obsessed over, unlike many other shows on TV … And that’s fine, because I think it’s a testament to the fact that people are still always keen to read about Doctor Who. So that’s probably a positive thing.

“I think they’re happy … Of course, you get the odd juggernaut, like Vigil, but by and large, five-odd million is really healthy for any drama on terrestrial. And on streaming services, they can only dream of figures like that. So I think our ratings are really respectable.”

Other than tabloids trying to draw up attention with “headlines,” there’s no real talk about it ending out there. At the very least, we think it will last for a few more years — even if the series ever goes away, it could also be revived again in the future!

