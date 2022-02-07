The Resident season 5 episode 12 video: Cannons and complications

The Resident season 5 episode 12 is poised to come onto Fox this Tuesday, and we don’t think it will surprise anyone to know there’s big-time drama around the corner.

In true show fashion, a lot of this drama is going to come in a number of different forms. Take, for example, some of the issues that Conrad is going to be forced to confront while at the hospital. At one point in the promo below (which may include scenes from the next few episodes), it looks as though someone is going to get shot out of a cannon. Is that a future patient? Most likely. There’s also someone else facing a potential amputation and all of the various fears that could come along with that.

Meanwhile, this preview also gives you an update of where Dr. Bell is at. We know already that he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but Kit is working to convince him to not give him. It does seem like he’s going to get back in the operating room again, but will that prove to be the best place form him? Are some other complications going to arise? A lot of this stuff feels like worthy subjects of conversation and we’re excited to get into every single part of this journey for him.

Of course there will be some other big stuff happening around this, whether it be AJ figuring out how to best care for his mother while Billie takes on both her past and her present. We’re sure there are a plethora of emotional moments to come, but hopefully also instances where we come to appreciate every single person in this cast that much more.

