Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale: Is Brayden leaving Stansfield?

Following the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale on Starz, is Brayden gone from Stansfield for good? Is that something to worry about?

What we saw during the episode tonight was Gianni Paolo’s character taking the metaphorical bullet for Tariq when it came to CourseCorrect. He knew that this would allow Tariq to get his case dismissed, and thanks to his family’s power and privilege, he also recognized that the punishments to him would be minor. The worst thing that happened to him was his dad seemingly pulling him out of school.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below if you are curious to get more news on the season 2 finale. After you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get reviews and other updates.

Does this mean that Brayden is going to be gone from the show? We doubt that. We’ve already seen some castings for season 3 that suggest that we’re going to be meeting some people from the hedge-fund world, and this could be where this character is off to for the time being.

This doesn’t mean in the slightest that he and Tariq’s work together is done. As a matter of fact, this could give the two of them reason to work even closer together. Just think about it this way: There is so much money in the hedge-fund world, and of course we imagine Brayden being able to find clientele. The only thing we think could be a struggle here is him finding a way to keep the operation going under his father’s shadow. We tend to believe that he’s going to be watched so much closer than ever at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What did you think the future is going to hold for Brayden following the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming on the series and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







