Killing Eve season 4 video: Sandra Oh breaks down Eve’s evolution

As we await the premiere of Killing Eve season 4 on BBC America later this month, let’s hear further from one of the big stars!

There’s no denying that Eve has gone through a rather spectacular journey since the start of this season. Just think about who this character was in the early going, what she’s battled through, and also who she’s become. She’s figured out that perhaps, she is a little more like Villanelle than she’d ever like to admit, and we saw her battle at least some of that over the course of this past season.

In the video below, you can see Sandra Oh do her best in order to describe what’s coming up for Eve on the basis of what we’ve seen so far. Villanelle caused her to act on some of her darker impulses and moving forward, those may be more unlocked. We do think that Eve on some level does fight for justice and yet, there’s this one person who can steer her off-course.

Unfortunately, the events of the season 3 finale proved further that even if Eve and Villanelle want to get away from each other, they are inherently incapable of doing it. They’ve turned back towards each other once, and they could do that time and time again until one of them is either dead or in prison. Because this is the final season, both of those possibilities feel very much on the table.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Eve’s story on Killing Eve season 4?

