Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, February 6?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we getting close to the series coming back on the air? Just like you would imagine, there’s a LOT of stuff that we’re going to get into within this piece.

So where should we start? It feels like the best place is to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: While we are going to be seeing more new episodes of the late-night comedy show soon, it’s not going to be happening just yet. This is the penultimate week of the series’ current hiatus, and the plan is for it to come back on Sunday, February 20 — the final day of the Olympics in Beijing. While it’s far too early to know what sort of segment the show will return with, it’d be next-level of there was some sort of piece about the Olympics at around that time. The host has taken on the Games before in a few different forms.

The most important thing is that Oliver is coming back at a time where he can run off a number of shows in succession. We know the long winter break is something that frustrates a lot of people, but we do also think the team needs it. Last Week Tonight is not run in the same way that a lot of other late-night shows are, mostly in that there are no celebrity interviews or random segments to pad the time. All of the main segments are vetted, researched, and written out. In that way, doing this show takes a good bit of time.

At this point, we’re sure that the writers already have a sense of some of what’s coming for the shows earlier this season, even if the plans are not completely/totally set in stone.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

What do you most want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns to HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







