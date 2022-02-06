Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive further into season 4 episode 14, or are the Olympics slowing things down?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. Unfortunately, the Games in Beijing are temporarily putting a damper on things and you’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see the Nathan Fillion drama back. How long are we talking? Think in terms of from now until Sunday, February 27. That’s when The Rookie is going to air alongside American Idol for the first time this season, and it should be giving you one of the more entertaining stories that we’ve seen so far.

While there is no official synopsis for this episode just yet, we do have a promo below with a few more details as to what lies ahead. It’s one that should be especially fun if you love Flula Borg, given that he’s going to have a big part in what’s coming up here.

Let’s just make the following clear here almost right away: It’s risky for cops to work with bounty hunters for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that they often are operating with their own separate agendas. They can be hard to trust out in the field, and it feels already like John Nolan is going to face his fair share of issues with Randy.

Will there be a serious story wedged somewhere within this episode? Most likely yes, but on the surface, it feels like one of the big priorities is simply finding some ways to make us laugh.

