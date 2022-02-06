Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Tommy gets ‘settled’

As we prepare for Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 2, there are a few things that are starting to become all the more clear.

Take, for starters, what Tommy is looking to gain from sticking around. There are some reasons for him to want to do so. Take, for starters, learning that his half-brother is there! Also, we seemed to enjoy his time around Gloria, even if the two hooking up is not confirmation that some sort of longer relationship is coming.

In the promo for what lies ahead, we see Tommy spending more time with his new-found half-brother, just as we also see him trying to get more involved in the criminal underworld. He knows that Walter Flynn is one of the big bosses at this point, but he’s willing to work with him for the right process. The same goes for the CBI. One of the things that we’re going to see moving forward is Tommy flex his free-agent muscles. He knows that he can be useful to both groups in the right situation and with that in mind, he’s going to exploit this situation whenever he gets a good opportunity to do that.

Here’s one of the things we’re also curious to learn about: Will some other people from Tommy’s past turn up? We know that personally, we’d love to see 2-Bit make some sort of appearance here moving forward.

