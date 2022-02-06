Power Book IV: Force: Meet Tommy Egan’s brother, JP Gibbs

We imagined that there would be at least one big surprise on the Power Book IV: Force premiere, and it came today in the form of JP Gibbs.

So who is he? Let’s just say that Tommy Egan has more family in the Windy City that he ever thought possible. While tracking down his grandmother, he soon learned that someone else was looking after her. This was his entry point to meeting JP, who never knew much about his mother Kate — and Tommy never knew anything about him, either.

Watching this relationship build up moving forward is easily going to be one of the most interesting parts of this season, mostly because it gives Joseph Sikora’s character a chance to become more tied emotionally to someone within this world. That’s not something we’ve had a chance to really experience with a sibling figure (save for Ghost, who was more or less a brother), and it does feel like there’s room to really dive a little but further into that.

Tommy did make the decision at the end of the premiere to stay in Chicago. We can argue as to what the reasoning for that was, but we’d say that a big part of it may be family. He won’t want to admit it to himself, but he has more of a reason to put down roots here than the West Coast. Also, he doesn’t want to go to Los Angeles just to work for somebody else.

