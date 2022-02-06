The Bachelor 5 spoilers: Shanae, Clayton, & the trophy aftermath

We knew it was only a matter of time before things got even messier with Shanae and Clayton on The Bachelor. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and share a preview for episode 5! This is an installment airing on ABC in just over 24 hours and this one is all about the immediate aftermath of the football group date.

If you recall, Shanae decided to throw the winning team’s trophy into the pond after turning up unexpectedly and making out with Clayton at the bar. We know that he doesn’t send her home immediately here given that at one point, he’s going to have her included as a part of a two-on-one date. The big question we have to wonder here is this: Why doesn’t Clayton send her home right after all of the women tell him about what Shanae did? There’s no way that she can deny an action that is so childish and yes, he’s overlooked a lot of red flags so far.

In general, we’d say that Clayton has done a decent job as Bachelor. He’s come across as genuine in some of the dates and beyond just that, he’s been willing to open up and be vulnerable about some important things within his life. For whatever reason, Shanae has been his blind spot.

We’re not going to sit here and pretend that Clayton is the first guy who’s been too far caught up with a single woman in his cast. After all, we have seen this happen here and there over the years. His biggest issue is that he’s simply seeing what Shanae is bringing to him, and she’s doing a good enough job selling this that he hasn’t been as willing to listen. We’ve already seen him apologize publicly on Twitter about it.

