Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Is season 2 still on hold?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we getting closer to season 2 coming back on the air? Just like you’d think, we have a lot to discuss within!

So where do we kick things off? Let’s go ahead and get the following out of the way: There is no new episode of the show on the air. Not only that, but there won’t be one for the next couple of weeks, either. As we’re now firmly into the Winter Olympics, most of CBS’ schedule coming up will be ALL sorts of different. The plan right now is for the series to return on Sunday, February 27, and we imagine the story will hit the ground running from there.

One of the things that The Equalizer likes to do is tell the story of underdogs and no matter what direction things go moving forward, that will remain a focus. There are a ton of people Robin McCall needs to help, and the majority of them are probably people who have been left out or ignored by the rest of the world. This is what makes her such an impactful, influential figure and we imagine that moving forward, she’ll do whatever she can in order to save some more lives.

Obviously, there will be changes in the wake of Chris Noth’s firing, but a new actor could come in either later this season or in a potential season 3. While there’s no official renewal as of yet for the show, it feels like a foregone conclusion. Our dream is that at some point, there’s going to be a chance for a Denzel Washington cameo — though we say that knowing full well that it’s not something we should 100% expect at any point.

