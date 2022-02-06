Chloe season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for BBC One thriller?

As you prepare for Chloe season 1 episode 2 on BBC One next week, do you want to get a good sense of what’s coming up next? This show is a dark, twisted social-media thriller with a lot of big stuff at the center of it. The way the cast and crew describe it is pretty simple: By the time things are over, you may never want to use your phone again.

So what is Becky going to do next? This story, at least for this character, is about a number of strategic, dangerous moves. She’s going to do everything that she can in order to ensure that she can to get close, even if that means jeopardizing a lot of people around her.

Below, we’ve got the full Chloe season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what comes up:

Armed with her new alter-ego, Sasha, Becky (Erin Doherty) makes herself indispensable to Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner).

A party in Elliot’s (Billy Howle) honour gives her the chance to get closer to Chloe’s grief-stricken husband.

One of the challenges that Chloe is going to be facing moving forward is pretty simple. This is not a show with some huge episode order behind it. With that in mind, it’s going to have the challenge of trying to do a lot in a pretty short period of time. Is it capable of doing that? Absolutely, but we know full well that it’s not going to be easy. Things are going to get even more intense from here on out and by the end of the series, something terrible is probably going to happen.

The other reason why the stakes are so high for Chloe is pretty simple: It’s coming on the air following the enormous success of The Tourist. There are definitely people who wish that show was around a little longer!

