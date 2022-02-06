Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife, Nurse Phyllis Crane?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife in the middle of season 11? Is her character of Nurse Phyllis Crane leaving the show? We’ve got a few different things to talk through all about that within this article.

First and foremost, let’s start with the facts: There is no direct evidence, at least for now, that Bassett is leaving the show for good? We know that Nurse Crane is an integral part of the story, and that’s what made the idea of her leaving even temporarily rather tough. Sure, the character DOES deserve a break after everything that she’s gone through.

Just remember this as we get more into the upcoming story: If the plan was to kill off Nurse Crane, there’s a legitimately good chance that we’d be hearing a little bit more about it. Or, writer Heidi Thomas would have found a more permanent way to remove her from the story. We just think her exit is part of the natural nature of this show, where sometimes people come and go before finding their way right back. We’ve seen so many permanent departures from Call the Midwife over the years and because of that, we know exactly what they look like. We’re able to more adequately prepare for them.

We know that there are still a handful of episodes left this season and beyond just that, we also know that there’s another season coming! If Nurse Crane doesn’t have too big of a role in anything moving forward, there’s a good chance that she could turn up again in the upcoming Christmas Special. After all, they are woven into the fabric of what Call the Midwife is as a series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

