Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7, there’s a LOT of big stuff that will be going down. Not only that, but people are in danger! This is not the same sort of story we’ve seen on the story before; as a matter of fact, the stakes could be higher than ever. That goes along with a lot of the typical stuff that you’ve seen on the show over the years — otherwise known as heartfelt, emotional storylines about women in need.

Of course, some plots are going to be more personal than others; a few could be wrapped up in this episode. Meanwhile, some others could be on hold until the finale. The creative team have two more episodes now, but then also the comfort of a season 12 to go along with. There’s noting to worry about when it comes to the long-term future here!

For a few more details on this particular story, be sure to check out the Call the Midwife season 11 episode 7 synopsis below:

Timothy (Max Macmillan) returns home from university after falling ill. Despite his illness, Timothy is determined not to fall behind, but clashes with Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) for interfering.

Meanwhile, a heavily pregnant mother under the care of Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) is suffering from a painful condition. Her husband and young daughter are supportive and long to meet the new addition to the family.

Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) takes charge of a spirited young teenage mother who lives in foster care, and upon turning 16 will move into her own accommodation. When Sister Frances strives to prepare her, things take a serious turn with the young mother’s health.

Sister Hilda and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) expect more from Nancy (Megan Cusack) and decide to show her what she is capable of. Though Nancy falters at first, in time she rises to the occasion.

An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. But this time it’s not the bricks and mortar that are in danger – it’s the people.

If reading this doesn’t get you torn-up and emotional, then what will? Get all of the tissues in your general vicinity at the ready for whatever is coming.

