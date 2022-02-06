Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: The new nominations (day 11)

The latest nominations are in within the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house and already, it seems like we’ve got a good sense of where things are going.

If you missed it, last night Chris Kirkpatrick managed to win the Head of Household Competition, buying him safety for at least a few days. He also had the power to put two people on the block and with no apparent twist this week, nothing will likely change at the last second.

Mirai Nagasu and Chris Kattan are now the two players up for eviction and for the time being, it appears as though Mirai is the obvious target. We’ll see if that changes but for now, it seems to be the easy pick to evict her. She’s a house target for a lot of people, and Chris seems to want to make a move that won’t anger too many people. We don’t think the Miesha will necessarily love getting out another athletic shield 100%, but ultimately, if she doesn’t win the Veto she’s in trouble. Kattan is just a non-entity in the house gameplay-wise and hasn’t done a single thing that makes him appear to be all that much of a threat.

Given how late it is today, we’d assume that the Veto will take place tomorrow or Monday. Tomorrow night’s show will feature the HoH Competition and the nominations, so production is going to have to move quickly to get everything done — just as they are forced to for the remainder of the season. Things will ESPECIALLY be fast now that shows are on and a single HoH reign is lasting for a long period of time like Miesha’s did.

For the record, some people think that Miesha is running the game — that’s a hard spot to be in so early on!

