SEAL Team season 6: What is Jason Hayes’ next move?

Now that we know that there is a SEAL Team season 6 coming to Paramount+ down the road, that allows us a chance to do something that we weren’t able to do previously: Start speculating on what the future holds.

Why not start that off with Jason Hayes? Given that David Boreanaz plays the show’s lead, it’s hard to veer off in any other direction here. We want to think a little bit more about what we could see for him coming up, as there are a number of different paths that excite us.

The primary focus, though, at least for right now, is that he survives the cliffhanger. Even though the show was renewed and we’re celebrating that, it doesn’t quite completely extinguish that fear that something terrible could be coming to one of the main characters in the aftermath of the blast. Since Jason is the lead he’ll likely survive, but there could be some physical or mental scars that he’s forced to deal with.

Provided that Jason does survive, we really do hope that this is a season for healing for him. We think he knows some of what needs to be done with his TBI, but knowing that and doing that are two different things. He’ll need to put in the work, even if that means taking a back seat at some points. He’s also going to need to let people in, even if that also proves to be difficult at some various points. We want to see more great things ahead for him and Mandy, even if some of that will depend on Jessica Pare returning.

About all else, we want to see Jason’s story continue to be relatable to a lot of viewers out there. He’s far from perfect, but he’s a well-meaning hero with his fair share of bumps and bruises. He’s a reflection of what many active-duty military and veterans face on a regular basis.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6?

