Blue Bloods season 12: A milestone family dinner!

Blue Bloods season 12 is currently on hiatus until we get around to February 25 and because of that, news can be hard to come by. It’s clear at this point that the writers/producers are keeping some of their cards close to the vest, but that won’t necessarily last forever. We should get more on the next episode back over the next couple of weeks.

For the sake of this article, we’re looking a little bit further beyond that. For those who don’t know, the CBS show recent filmed its milestone 250th episode, and that meant, of course the 250th family dinner. The writers have done an incredible job keeping that going over the years! Sometimes, the dinner looks and feels a little bit different, but they still find a way to bring it to the table and tell interesting stories there. It really hits home the show’s central theme of family, and there may be some wish fulfillment there from viewers who don’t get to spend all that much time with their own families. If they can live vicariously through the Reagans, why not do that here and there?

If you look below, you can see an Instagram post from executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor talking about filming this all-important dinner, which we hope will be all the more important for these characters and stand out from the pack. The 250th episode was filmed in late January and based on where things are right now in the show, there’s a chance that we will see it either in mid March or early May. The CBS March Madness schedule could play a role in determining this somewhat.

So will the show have another milestone beyond this over the course of its run? Depending on episode counts, there’s a chance that the 300th could come at some point in season 14 — we gotta get a season 13 first!

