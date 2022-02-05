The Bachelor episode 5 video: Serene, Clayton’s amusement-park date

The Bachelor episode 5 is slated to come on ABC this Monday and with the cast in the Toronto area, there’s a wide array of activities they can take part in.

We’ve already written about some of what’s happening with Clayton Echard and Gabby, as they are going to take part in one of the most Canadian things ever. For Clayton and Serene, meanwhile, they’re heading off to do something more universal: Hang out at an amusement park. The sneak peek below gives you a good sense of that, even if there’s nothing altogether deep that it brings to the table here.

If there is one goal that Clayton is hoping to get out of this date, it is trying to understand his relationship with Serene on a deeper level. Getting alone time with a contender at this point in the process is incredibly important, especially if you haven’t so far. Clayton’s already gotten close to a number of different people and because of this, you are automatically coming into things at a disadvantage. This is the part of the show where people can go home at almost any time, so there is that concern for Serene entering her time with him.

Of course, from the outside looking in our #1 concern at the moment is simply what is going to happen with Shanae during this episode. Is someone about to send her out the door. Is that finally going to happen? There’s at least a two-on-one date right around the corner and we’re stoked to get to that. Genevieve is going to have her opportunity to prove that she’s more worthy of being with Clayton down the road.

Accurately describing our emotions so far this season: 🎢 pic.twitter.com/5pdGKalVIF — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 5, 2022

