Yellowstone season 5: What promotion means for possible 6666 spin-off

In case you missed it, the past few days have been absolutely fantastic for news on Yellowstone season 5. First and foremost, the news is now out there that the Paramount Network has renewed the series — that wasn’t a shock, but it was still nice to hear. Meanwhile, it also wasn’t a shock to her that Jen Landon (Teeter) was promoted to series regular; the bigger surprise was the fact that it hadn’t happened until now.

This is where things get interesting. During the week, it was also revealed that Kathryn Kelly (Emily) was also promoted to series regular. We love the character from what we’ve seen of her so far. Yet, the implication from the finale was that she and Jimmy were going to be going back to the 6666 Ranch and starting a new life together there.

So what’s actually going to happen? We’re a little more befuddled now. Getting a series-regular promotion typically means that you’re at least half of the season’s episodes, if not more. This could be the producers’ way of just making sure they’ve got Kelly locked-in so that they can use her in a potential 6666 spin-off later. Even still, though, there’s an assumption that she will be a big part of season 5 alongside Jefferson White’s character.

If we were thinking about possible stories here, one could be that an unexpected development keeps Jimmy at the Dutton Ranch longer than expected. Or, maybe he and Emily go back to 6666 but there’s a reason for the two ranches to collaborate. The thing that we have a hard time imagining is that these two places are going to each have a huge role to play in the upcoming season, given that they would be at that point totally different worlds. The reason Jimmy’s story worked in season 4 is because we knew that eventually, he would need to go back to Montana.

What do you think is going to happen for Jimmy and Emily moving into Yellowstone season 5?

